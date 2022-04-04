PLATTSBURGH — A registered sex offender was arrested on felony charges after police said he was not living at his registered address.
Clinton County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kahlil Ambersley, 40, a level 3 sex offender, with a sex offender registry violation, two counts of second-degree forgery and two counts of first-degree offer false instrument for filing, all felonies.
Ambersley was arraigned in Peru Town Court before he was remanded to Clinton County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — A Syracuse man pleaded guilty to selling cocaine and possessing other narcotics in Schuyler Falls in 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Marquail Jones, 42, admitted to distributing 82 grams of cocaine and possessing about 8.8 grams of crack cocaine, 82 grams of cocaine and 38.3 grams of fentanyl, along with $15,000 in cash and a scale after he was stopped by police following the sale.
Jones is scheduled to be sentenced July 29 and faces up to 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
