AUSABLE — A Keeseville man was arrested April 25 after State Police responded to a report of someone menacing with a knife, police said.
Troopers arrested Kohen Laware, 21, after he allegedly menaced a neighbor with a knife at a State Route 9 home at about 7 p.m., State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Laware was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, due to a previous conviction, Fleishman said.
Laware was virtually arraigned by the Mooers Town Court and was released to reappear in AuSable Town Court at a later date, Fleishman said.
ROUSES POINT — A Bangor man was arrested April 26 after an altercation that reportedly involved him attacking a woman who was sleeping, State Police said.
James R. Fisher, 34, attacked the woman in a Lake Street Home at about 12:30 a.m., a release by State Police said.
Fisher reportedly punched her face repeatedly and choked her until she passed out, police said. The victim was treated at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, the release said.
Fisher was reportedly found in possession of a small quantity of a narcotic substance, police said.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, also a class A misdemeanor, police said.
Fisher was also determined to be wanted on a bench warrant issued by Fort Covington Town Court for failing to appear following an arrest for fourth-degree criminal mischief on Feb. 10, 2020, police said.
Fisher was arraigned in Altona Town Court. He was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail and is set to return to Champlain Town Court at a later date, the release said.
MORIAH — A Moriah man was arrested April 27 after he reportedly punched a woman who had an order of protection against him, State Police said.
Cameron M. Sprague, 48, allegedly punched the woman in the head, causing her to fall to the ground, and directed threats toward her in a Wasson Street home, which troopers responded to at about 1:14 p.m. April 27, Fleishman said.
The domestic dispute reportedly occurred in violation of a refrain from order of protection issued by the Moriah Town Court, which is valid until March 2022, Fleishman said.
Sprague was charged with one count of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and one count of second-degree harassment, a violation, Fleishman said.
Sprague was arraigned by Moriah Town Court and was released under the supervision of the Essex County Department of Probation, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Tennessee woman was arrested for felony DWI after a traffic stop April 24, State Police said.
Jamie L. Snyder, 44, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was pulled over on State Route 22 at about 4:35 p.m. by troopers, who determined Snyder was driving while intoxicated with a 13-year-old passenger, her daughter, Fleishman said.
Snyder’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18, police said.
Snyder was charged with felony aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law and aggravated DWI for having an alcohol blood content level exceeding 0.18 percent, police said. Snyder was released with tickets to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
