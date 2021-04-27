FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — Two Plattsburgh residents were arrested April 16 for reportedly stealing a purse at the Plattsburgh Walmart on April 2, State Police said.
Ja-Leel Fulmore, 25, and Naricia Cator, 30, reportedly stole a purse from a shopping cart at the Walmart’s parking lot, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman said.
Fulmore and Cator were charged with one count each of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Both were released with appearance tickets to Plattsburgh Town Court, Fleishman said.
CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man was arrested April 17 for reckless endangerment and felony criminal mischief after he reportedly damaged stop signs, State Police said.
Alexander E. Boire. 28, allegedly shot an air rifle from his Main Street apartment’s window, striking stop signs in the area as well as a neighboring building, a release by State Police said.
Boire was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, police said. He was released with appearance tickets to Champlain Town Court.
DANNEMORA — A Dannemora man was arrested April 17 following a reported domestic despite, State Police said.
Troopers responded to a Eggleston Drive home at about 7 p.m., where Bronson A. Agoney, 20, reportedly struck a victim in the head with a blunt object, causing a laceration, a release by State Police said. The victim was transported to CVPH.
Agoney was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, police said. He was virtually arraigned and released on his own recognizance from Dannemora Village Court, where Agoney is set to reappear at a later date, police said.
ROUSES POINT — A Rouses Point man was arrested for felony DWAI following an April 19 traffic stop, State Police said.
Lance J. Guay, 42, was pulled over by troopers on Clinton Street at about 2:20 p.m., when Guay was determined to be operating while impaired, Fleishman said. Guay was reportedly found in possession of alprazolam without a prescription, Fleishman said
Guay was charged with DWAI-drugs, a class E felony, due to a prior conviction within the last 10 years, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Guay was released with appearance tickets to Champlain Town Court.
ELLENBURG — A Winooski, Vermont, woman was arrested April 22 after she reportedly damaged alarms, State Police said.
Police said Kami L. Phillips, 52, damaged two emergency alarms in a residential building last year.
Phillips’ arrest came after a warrant was issued for her arrest on Oct. 9, 2020. Phillips was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor, and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, police said.
Phillips was arraigned by Ellenburg Town Court and released. She’s set to return at a later date, Fleishman said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.