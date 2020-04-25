FELONY ARRESTS
MALONE — An investigation into an unattended child led to the arrest of a Malone woman April 22, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the Aldi’s Parking lot on Route 11 and an investigation found that Natasha A. Beaudry, 24, had allowed her 3-year-old child to remain unattended inside a vehicle while parked in the Aldi's parking lot, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
There was a valid order of protection issued against Beaudry in which it states she shall refrain from committing any criminal offense against the child, and she was also convicted of first-degree criminal contempt in December 2018, according to Fleishman.
She was subsequently charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and felony aggravated criminal contempt, due to the prior criminal contempt charge.
She was arraigned at the Malone Town Court and sent to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $350 cash bail or $1,000 secured bond.
PERU — A Keeseville man was arrested for felony DWAI-Drugs following a traffic stop here April 21, State Police say.
Troopers pulled over a 2005 BMW driving on State Route 22 after seeing the operator using a cellphone while driving, a State Police press release said.
The operator, later identified as Iliya J. Light, 35, of Keeseville, gave the trooper false information about his identity, the release said.
He was charged with false personation, a misdemeanor, and was later found to be operating his vehicle while impaired by drugs, according to the release, and further investigation revealed that Light possessed a forged certificate of inspection on his vehicle and was operating with a suspended license.
In addition to the false personation charge, Light was also charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and DWAI-Drugs, made a felony due to a prior conviction.
He was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Peru Town Court.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENT
CLINTON — A one-car accident left a Churubusco woman injured April 22, State Police say.
Brittney L. Eastman, 27, was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion east on Looby Road when a steering failure caused the vehicle to exit the south shoulder, Fleishman said.
The vehicle subsequently struck an earth embankment and multiple small trees, according to Fleishman, and Eastman was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital to be treated for a neck injury.
