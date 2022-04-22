MORIAH — Police arrested a Port Henry man on April 13 who allegedly stole a wallet to make several purchases.
State Police said they were originally notified of the stolen wallet when troopers were called to College Street in February. Police said an investigation determined Kevin D. Scott, 43, took the wallet.
He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, felonies, and two counts of petit larceny, misdemeanors.
Scott was issued an appearance ticket for Moriah Town Court later in April.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.