FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Cadyville man was arrested after an investigation into a vehicle vandalism, State Police say.
Shawn Vargas, 46, was charged April 15 after State Police determined he had damaged an individual’s personal vehicle March 18, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Vargas broke a side mirror on the vehicle, according to Fleishman, causing over $300 in damages.
He was charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and released on an appearance ticket returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
MORIAH — A Crown Point man was charged with felony DWI following a crash here April 12, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 9N and an investigation found that Eric A. Ennenga, 26, was operating a 1995 Ford Ranger south on State Route 9N when he lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway, over-turning several times before coming to a stop on the driver side of the truck, a State Police press release said.
Both Ennenga, and his passenger, Carl F. Rice Jr., 19, of Port Henry, were transported to Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Ennenga was charged with DWI, made a felony by a previous conviction, the release said.
A blood sample was collected to determine his blood alcohol content and the results are pending, according to the release.
He was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Moriah Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was charged with felony violation of probation here April 18, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
Chad E. Fletcher was arrested after violating conditions of his probation, a sheriff’s department press release said.
He was originally charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, in April 19.
Fletcher was remanded to Clinton County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Clinton County Court at a later date.
KEESEVILLE — A Keeseville man was arrested for violating probation April 17, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department says.
LaMere, originally convicted of felony DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation in Jan. 2019, violated the conditions of his probation, a press release from the department said.
He was arraigned on a violation of probation warrant and was released on his own recognizance to appear in Clinton County Court at a later date.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Ben Watson
