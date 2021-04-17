MALONE — A Bombay man was arrested April 16 after he reportedly attempted to buy a firearm with false information, State Police said.
Police said Michael J. Labarr, 22, of Bombay, provided false information for a background check when he attempted to buy a gun in December 2020, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Malone Town Court issued an arrest warrant for Labarr March 30 for one count of first-degree attempted criminal purchase of a weapon and falsifying business records, Fleishman said.
Massena Village Police located Labarr April 16 and turned him over to State Police, Fleishman said. He was virtually arraigned and released. Labarr is set to reappear in Malone Town April 20.
Labarr was also arrested for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after Saint Regis Tribal Police and State Police located a stolen 2020 POLARIS 150 snowmobile at his home, Fleishman said.
He’s set to appear in Bombay Town Court for that charge April 28, Fleishman said.
FORT COVINGTON — Two people were arrested for felony possession charges following a traffic stop April 14, State Police said.
Troopers pulled over Kaitlynn M. Caron, 24, of Malone, and Robert A. Arnold, 26, of Bangor, on County Route 43 at 5:24 p.m., when police reportedly found about 10 grams of cocaine in their possession, a news release by State Police said.
Caron was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and second-degree criminal contempt, the release said.
Arnold was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with Intent to sell, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Both were virtually arraigned by Brandon Town Court and were released to reappear in Fort Covington Town Court at a later date.
BANGOR — A Bangor man was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center after a one-car collision April 13, State Police said.
Oby M. Leclair, 23, of Bangor was driving west on State Route 11 in a 2009 Honda Fit at about 10:08 a.m., when a deer entered the roadway from the south shoulder and struck the driver’s side of the Honda, Fleishman said.
Leclair was transported to the Alice Hyde Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of lacerations to the face, Fleishman said. The vehicle was towed from collision site by Recore's Auto.
CROWN POINT — A woman was transported to Moses Ludington Hospital after the car she was a passenger in drifted off a roadway and into a ditch April 16, the Crown Point Fire Department said.
The woman was in a SUV that was driving south on White Church Road, before it drove off the roadway and into a three-foot ditch, First Assistant Chief Scott Ingleston said.
The Crown Point Fire Department arrived at the crash at about 1:37 p.m., when they helped the passenger of the vehicle out, Ingleston said.
The passenger was stuck in the passenger side, which was inaccessible to first responders, Ingleston said. A couple responder helped her by shimmying her out, Ingleston said.
The passenger was transported to Moses Ludington with shoulder pain, Ingleston said. The driver was not transported.
The Moriah Fire and EMS Departments also responded to the crash, Ingleston said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested April 16 after she reportedly violated her terms and conditions of her probation, a felony, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said.
Kristine M. Baker, 39, was placed on probation after a conviction for third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance February 2016, a release by the Sheriff's Office said.
Baker was remanded to Clinton County Correctional Facility without bail, police said. She is scheduled to reappear in Clinton County Court at a later date.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
