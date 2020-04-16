PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
PERU — A one-car crash left a Plattsburgh man injured April 10, State Police say.
Anthony P. Watson, 35, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic north on the Interstate-87 when it ran off the west shoulder and struck a group of trees, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
He was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital for evaluation.
FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Vermont man was arrested after shoplifting from Walmart at 25 Consumer Square April 11, State Police say.
Troopers responded there for a report of a shoplifter just before 9 p.m. that night.
An investigation found that Warren J. Klopsch, 47, of Isle Lamonte, Vermont, stole various items of merchandise valued at $102.02, according to a State Police press release.
Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of a loaded handgun, the release said.
He was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal possession of a loaded weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
Klopsch was arraigned in the Plattsburgh Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
PLATTSBURGH — A pair of Plattsburgh women were arrested for breaking into two separate units of a multiple-unit Route 9 home April 12, State Police say.
Caysee P. Blanks, 20, and Sacoiya A. Manning, 21, each unlawfully entered a residence at the dwelling, Fleishman said.
Blanks kicked the door of a unit in before having a verbal altercation with a victim inside, according to Fleishman, while Manning of Plattsburgh unlawfully entered and punched a hole in one of the walls.
They were each charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and were arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and released on their own recognizance.
CHAZY — A Chazy man was arrested following an investigation into an assault reported April 11, State Police say.
Al T. Manning, 47, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, after an investigation revealed that Manning had assaulted a male victim in their residence, causing lacerations to the man’s neck, Fleishman said.
The victim was treated at CVPH and released.
Manning was arraigned in Chazy Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
The investigation is continuing, Fleishman said.
BOMBAY — A Bombay man was arrested after menacing a victim with a taser, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a County Route 22 home to a report of a domestic dispute just after 10 p.m. April 13, Fleishman said.
An investigation found that Lorenzo S. Compton, 34, had menaced a victim there with a taser, according to Fleishman.
He was charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, as well as third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
He was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
U.S. Border Patrol assisted, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested after attempting to spend counterfeit money at the State Route 9 Dollar General Store location, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the store and an investigation revealed that Dianna M. Payro, 37, had tried to make a purchase with counterfeit U.S. currency and was denied, according to a press release.
She was subsequently charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court before being released on her own recognizance.
PLATTSBURGH — Three people were arrested following an investigation into an alleged April 10 assault, a Clinton County Sheriff Department press release said.
On April 10, Scott H. Clukey, 29, of Plattsburgh, assaulted a male victim by shooting him multiple times with a high-powered air rifle, according to the release.
A search warrant was executed by deputies April 14 to secure evidence related to that event, the release said, at which point Tina Stefaniak, 53, of Plattsburgh, drove her vehicle onto the property with deputies present in a reckless manner.
The release added that Shawn Stefaniak came to the property during the search warrant execution and allegedly attempted to obstruct and interfere with the deputies executing the warrant.
Clukey was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, as well as second-degree reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon, both misdemeanors and was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court before being sent to Clinton County Jail without bail.
He is set to reappear in Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.
Both Stefaniaks were charged with violations and misdemeanors and were released on appearance tickets.
— Compiled by staff writer Ben Watson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.