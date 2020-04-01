FELONY ARREST
WITHERBEE — A Ticonderoga man was charged with several felonies following a domestic dispute here March 29.
Troopers responded to a Witherbee residence at 12:40 a.m., a press release said, and an investigation found that Benjamin S. Teriele, 27, violated an order of protection when he menaced a victim with a knife, damaged items inside the residence and punctured a tire on the victim’s car before leaving.
Teriele later turned himself in at the Ticonderoga Police Department and was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, all felonies, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in the Essex County Court and remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $25,000 bond.
FALSE ALARM
PLATTSBURGH — Firefighters from the District 3 Fire Department were dispatched to the Comfort Inn for a reported fire alarm activation.
The department responded at approximately 11 a.m., according to Clinton County Dispatch, but reports heard over the scanner confirmed that it was a false alarm.
“A sprinkler head got hit, and that’s what activated the system,” Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
Cashman said he believed that someone was going down the hallway and clipped the sprinkler head.
“That’s my best assessment from when one of our code officers went down there,” Cashman said.
