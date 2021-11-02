CROWN POINT — A home invasion suspect died at a Crown Point home on Creek Road, State Police said.
A resident of the home was injured and was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, a news release by State Police said.
Police were first alerted to the reported invasion at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police are attempting to identify other possible suspects. There is no current threat to the public, the release said.
An autopsy will be conducted on the invasion suspect, police said.
No other details on the incident were available.
