CHATEAUGAY — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in a Bangor’s man death Aug. 11.
According to a news release by State Police, Zachery G. LaClair, 29, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson south on State Route 374 around 7:27 p.m. when he ran off the west shoulder of the roadway.
He was ejected from his motorcycle and died as a result of the crash, the release said.
Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon ordered LaClair's body removed to University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy was to be performed, police said.
