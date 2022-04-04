BEEKMANTOWN — Police are investigating a one-car fatal crash in Beekmantown from over the weekend that involved one death.
State Police said Ethan J. Winterbottom, 20, of West Chazy, was driving south on State Route 22 shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 when another vehicle entered the road, causing Winterbottom to lose control, exit the west shoulder and hit a guardrail.
Police said Winterbottom's vehicle then entered an embankment and overturned.
Winterbottom and his passenger, Paula L. Garcia, 18, of Keeseville, were taken for treatment to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, where Garcia later died, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
