PLATTSBURGH — As many as three people will be arrested in connection with alleged meth-making at Beekman Towers, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
In a statement, City of Plattsurgh Mayor Colin Read said there has been a recent rise in meth-lab activity in the city.
"This is a menacing drug, and its production is very dangerous to innocent neighbors," he said.
"I'm grateful for the vigilance of our officers and detectives in their continued work as they stay ahead of this growing problem."
ONE ACTIVE LAB
At around 4:25 p.m. May 8, City Police responded to the Truman Avenue apartment complex for a report of people "cooking meth," according to a press release.
Following a preliminary investigation, City Police Narcotics Enforcement Unit detectives executed a search warrant in Apartment 307 which reportedly yielded evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing, including multiple inactive and one active "one-pot" methamphetamine labs.
Ritter explained that a one-pot meth lab is a small, portable combustion chamber that will yield a smaller amount of meth than a science lab.
"This one-pot method allows people to take items that you can get from drug stores or pharmacies or home goods stores like the pieces of lithium batteries, the reactive agent in cold packs, propane, things like that that are used to take the pseudoephedrine in the cold medicine and convert that into methamphetamine."
For example, one could look like a one-liter Gatorade bottle, Ritter said.
"They’re very combustible though and very dangerous."
CAUGHT FIRE
Due to how volatile these one-pot labs are, the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) took may precautions and wore the necessary protective gear in order to decontaminate the Beekman Towers apartment, Ritter said.
It was not anticipated that any active labs would be found, though the Plattsburgh City Fire Department was on standby.
"But as they (CCSERT) were removing one of the many one-pots that they found, it actually was active and it caught on fire as they were removing it," Ritter said.
"So it was a startling moment and it reminds you that you do take these precautions because you can never trust that it’s not going to ignite."
The fire was put out and nobody was hurt, the chief said.
Along with City Fire and the State Police CCSERT, SUNY Plattsburgh University Police also assisted in the investigation.
CALL AUTHORITIES
The incident remained under investigation Friday, and will result in multiple criminal charges related to the possession and manufacture of methamphetamine, police said.
"It is believed that the resident of Apartment 307 had allowed a family member to have access to that apartment and was not present at the time of this incident," the press release said.
Ritter noted that City Police had seen a rise in methamphetamine cases since February.
"With all of the public transit and travel being very limited, ... it seemed like people were resorting to the things that they could make drug-wise because the supply chain for other narcotics had been limited," though it seems to have returned, the chief said.
Ritter added that, if anyone is suspicious about a plastic bottle that looks like it has chemicals inside and has scarring or, essentially, soot, they should not touch it, presume it is dangerous and call the authorities.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.