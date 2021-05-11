WILLSBORO — The kayaking deaths of a Willsboro father and son have been ruled accidental, according to State Police.
On May 7 at approximately 2:20 p.m., State Police responded to the Willsboro Bay state boat launch for an overturned kayak, a press release said.
An investigation there found that a single-person kayak occupied by Patrick S. Wells, 28, and his 3-year-old son, Beckett L. Wells, were kayaking on Lake Champlain when, for an unknown reason, their kayak overturned.
They were found in the water unresponsive and transported to University of Vermont Healthcare Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, the release said.
Patrick was pronounced deceased at CVPH, while Beckett was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., where he was later pronounced deceased on May 8, police said.
An autopsy was completed on Patrick at CVPH on May 10, according to the release, and the cause of death was determined to be fresh water drowning due to hypothermia and cold water exposure.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, and Willsboro/Essex EMS and Fire Department.
A GoFundMe page was set up by the Wells' family to help with funeral expenses.
It can be found at: tinyurl.com/3tfrpjhc.
As of Monday, it had reached $17,682, surpassing the $15,000 goal.
A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up to help with funeral costs for Beckett.
That can be found at tinyurl.com/6mbbmuhy and had reached $11,360 of its $15,000 goal Monday night.
