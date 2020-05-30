PLATTSBURGH - More than 8,900 tickets were issued during a special traffic enforcement period over Memorial Day Weekend, State Police said.
The crackdown included 203 people arrested for DWI.
During the campaign, which started on Friday, May 22 and ran through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers, a news release said.
The initiative was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
In addition to the 203 people arrested for DWI, troopers investigated 457 crashes, which injured 11 people, the release said.
State Police responded to two fatal crashes during the weekend.
As part of the enforcement, troopers also targeted drivers speeding and aggressive drivers across the state, and issued a total of 8,907 tickets for a variety of vehicle and traffic violations.
Here is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.
Speeding - 3,332
Distracted Driving - 171
Seatbelt violations - 420
Move Over Law - 109
During last year’s Memorial Day enforcement period, State Police issued 13,693 tickets and arrested 225 people for DWI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.