Police chief: Officers were prepared for St. Platty's Day

PLATTSBURGH — Though St. Platty's Day 2020 was busier than a normal Saturday, things did not get out of control, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
City Police started getting noise complaints around 8 a.m. on the unofficial holiday, which serves as a St. Patrick's Day substitute for local college students who will mostly be home March 17 due to spring break.
When everything was said and done, officers had logged three underage possession of alcohol charges, one open container charge and two residential noise violation charges in the Center City area.
All those arrestees were issued appearance tickets.
"We pay attention to holidays even if they aren’t on the federal calendar because it requires a little bit more monitoring," Ritter said. "The officers were prepared for it. They dealt with it appropriately."
Those who consume alcohol should do so responsibly, the chief continued.
"Be of age, be mindful of the noise ordinance and don't walk around with an open container of alcohol on city sidewalks," he advised.
"Other than that, college is about having fun, so enjoy it, just do it responsibly and within the boundaries of the laws, that’s all."
