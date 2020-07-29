PLATTSBURGH — Chief Levi Ritter says the Plattsburgh City Police Department is seeking proper de-escalation training to tackle "gray areas" in the department's policies.
The police chief shared the news at the city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel's fourth meeting in City Hall on Monday. He explained the importance such training using the example of an officer who has instructed an individual to, "Show me your hands."
"If that person does not do that, (the officer) has to ask themselves first, 'Why is this person not doing what I'm telling them to do? Is it because they intend to hurt me? When you get tunnel-visioned, " he said, "you, kind of, shift to, 'They're trying to hurt me.'"
Though perceived danger and non-compliance could give an officer the right to Use of Force, the chief said officers should be able to decipher other possibilities of non-compliance, before a situation were to reach that point.
"Maybe this person is deaf. Maybe this person doesn't speak English," Ritter said. "The louder that police officer yells is not going to get that person to submit to put their hands up.
"There might be reasons for the person's lack of compliance that are outside of the person's active willful desire to comply."
2020 POLICY UPDATES
In recent months, supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement coalesced in opposition of national hate crimes and/or moments of police brutality with large protests across the country.
Local supporters showed solidarity with the movement by doing the same through the streets of the City of Plattsburgh in June.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo later directed local governments statewide to make changes to policing policies by mid-2021.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read and Chief Ritter then updated the Lake City's Use of Force policing policies, adding in the duty to intervene, banning choke-holds and putting greater emphasis on de-escalation practices.
The June 2020 changes updated a policy left untouched since 2007.
THE PANEL
Gov. Cuomo also directed municipalities with their own police departments to form review panels. Mayor Read appointed the 12-member Public Safety Citizens Review Panel, which later received City Common Council approval.
The panel was comprised of local stakeholders from various fields of work and with differing experience levels. While not on the panel, Ritter and Read served as ex-officio members.
Though confusion arose regarding the panel's purpose, members reiterated Monday that it would not be tasked with examining past incidents for the sake of reprimanding and/or punishing city officers.
The panel instead meant to sift through the city's existing public safety efforts and policies to make any recommendations for changes to city councilors.
Members voted Monday in approval of its mission statement, which read, "The Public Safety Citizens Review Panel is committed to working with the Plattsburgh City Police Department to review its policy procedure and submit recommendations for best practices, which will foster trust, respect and encourage our pursuit of positive relationships with all members of this community."
USE OF FORCE
Members took some meeting time to talk with Chief Ritter about the city department's current policies and the reporting process of any Use of Force incidents.
"If I unholster my gun and point it at someone, but that's it," he said, "that is still a reportable Use of Force per our policy."
The reports, he explained, were about two pages long and included various boxes to check, the opportunity to list the scenario's narrative and so on. Ritter said he saw less than five of those reports per month on average.
When asked if he had noticed any trends among them, the chief said none he could think of at that time.
"One trend that I'm always looking for is, is there historical nature of a certain officer? Does an officer have an abundance of certain Use of Force incidents. . .?"
There were none to speak of, he noted.
TRAINING SOUGHT
Ritter had said the department was seeking the vetted training related to de-escalation methods that was in line with the Division of Criminal Justice Services.
The chief said finding one could take some time.
Ritter said asset seizure funds planned to be used to cover any related costs.
"We have certain monies that we can use specifically for training," he said. "So it won't have an impact on the city."
SEAT OPEN
Per a resolution, the panel requested city officials fill a seat left vacant by former member Ruby Roach, a Black Lives Matter activist.
Members suggested the city take applications and/or nominations for that seat to allow the public opportunity to request inclusion.
The panel planned to meet two weeks later, on Monday, August 10 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The meetings are open to the public and are available on the city's YouTube channel.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter; @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.