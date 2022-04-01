PLATTSBURGH – A Plattsburgh High School student who appeared in a social media video throwing a cat against a wall has been charged by police with “torturing/injuring an animal.”
Police identified the student as Jackson Kain, 18. He was arrested and released Friday morning. He’s expected to be arraigned in court next week.
The misdemeanor charge falls under the animal section of the state Agricultural and Markets Law. The maximum punishment on conviction is one year in jail.
The nine-second video shows Kain gripping the cat beneath its front legs before tossing it with one hand across a room at a private home.
“You see this cat? F--k this cat,” Kain yells before launching it at the wall several feet away.
The person recording the video is heard laughing after the cat strikes the wall. The cat is able to get up and walk before the video ends.
The video circulated on social media earlier in the week, causing outrage and demands for Kain’s expulsion from school.
Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent Jay Lebrun said school officials became aware of the video Wednesday morning.
He said they referred the matter to local authorities after conferring with the school district’s legal counsel. He said the district is also looking into the incident.
“Discipline imposed by any school district requires that the behavior in question be connected to the school district in some way -- not just that a Plattsburgh student is involved,” said Lebrun.
“The content of the video in question was disturbing, and the district will manage this situation within the context of what is afforded by law and regulation."
Lebrun said counseling is available at the school for anyone who needed it.
Once the video spread quickly on social media, a Change.org petition posted online, gathering 5,000 signatures to expell the student as of Friday morning.
Kylie Aurora, a 2017 graduate of Plattsburgh High School, said she filed the petition after seeing the video on Snapchat.
"I didn’t know what I was seeing,” she said. “I was absolutely disgusted. I started crying, and I knew I needed to do something.”
Aurora said she started the petition to get the school’s attention so the conduct by the students does not go unpunished.
“I hope that they at least take him out of any sports for now," she said, describing herself as an animal rights advocate. "I know getting him expelled is kind of a long shot. I just hope someone does something.”
Thursday afternoon, the school superintendent sent a letter to parents acknowledging the video and expressing support for students, faculty and staff.
“As a constructive recommendation," the Lebrun letter said, "I ask you remind your child(ren) that harassing comments or behavior in response to this post may implicate the district’s code of conduct. It would be unfortunate to see an already challenging situation become more problematic for our student body at large.”
