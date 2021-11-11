BEEKMANTOWN — A Beekmantown resident was stabbed in his backyard and flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center Wednesday, State Police said.
Police responded to the Jersey Swamp Road home at about 6:24 p.m., when they found 47-year-old Cristobal Arzola Sr. at his home. Arzola was first taken to CVPH before he was flown by helicopter to UVM Medical Center. Arzola is in critical condition, a news release by State Police said.
Police determined that Arzola was stabbed by Kylin D. Muhammad, of Beekmantown. Muhammad was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
Muhammad was arraigned in Beekmantown Town Court and is being held in Clinton County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, police said. He’s scheduled to reappear in court Nov. 17.
No further details were available Thursday.
