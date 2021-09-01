Police ask for help locating missing Mooers man

MOOERS — State Police is asking the public for help locating a missing man from Mooers.
State Police said Kevin L. Lavalley, 39, was last seen at his home on Aug. 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Anyone with information is being asked to call (518) 873- 2750.
According to information provided by State Police, Mr. Lavalley is a white male with a height of about 5 feet 6 inches. He weighs around 150 pounds and has black hair and green eyes.
