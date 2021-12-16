PLATTSBURGH — Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated a possible threat against schools in Clinton County overnight and determined it was not credible.
State Police said a social media message expressing danger of a possible shooting at multiple schools circulated Wednesday night.
State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Plattsburgh City Police assessed the threat Wednesday evening and overnight and were able to determine that there was not a threat to the community.
The sender of the Snapchats, who the Sheriff’s Office said appears to be a juvenile, was located after several interviews were conducted.
“The consequences this person faces are severe,” Daniel Mannix, superintendent of the Beekmantown Central School District said in a statement on Facebook Thursday morning. “New York State Police, Plattsburgh PD and the Clinton County Sheriff's Department worked through the night closing down this current alleged threat.”
A larger police presence will be in and around many school districts in the county, the Sheriff’s Office said. Additional patrols from state and city police will also be conducted.
Plattsburgh City School District Jay Lebrun said on Twitter that the district's schools proceeded as scheduled today.
In a news release, State Police said the heightened presence will be done “out of an abundance of caution. There is no danger at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.