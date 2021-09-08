PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police are reminding residents about vehicle and pedestrian safety as schools come back in session and as foot traffic around the city increases.
In a news release Wednesday, police advised drivers to stop for people at intersections, to look before backing up and avoid distracted or aggressive driving.
Police also recommended that walkers be alert at all times for moving vehicles, to make themselves visible to drivers by standing clear of obstructions and to walk on sidewalks when available.
For Amanda Dagley, co-owner of radio station WNBZ, the safety advisory was well needed.
“I’ve noticed it’s gotten progressively worse in that crosswalks have been a suggestion and not enforced,” she said.
“I see a lot because I look out onto City Hall Place and lower Court, and I see a lot of people not necessarily slowing down at that [intersection.]”
Going to and from the WNBZ station on City Hall Place, Dagley said she’s also had her own close calls.
“Absolutely the most dangerous [intersection] is the corner of Bridge and Durkee. I was almost hit in the crosswalk crossing one morning, and it made me so angry I went on the air about it,” she said.
Dagley found that some of her listeners agreed with her and decided to bring those concerns to the city’s Common Council in August with a friend who was hit at the intersection.
“It seems like everyone knows there is trouble at that crosswalk, but nothing seems to be getting done,” Dagley said.
“I’m just trying to go open my business, and I almost get hit. It’s not every day, but it’s often enough for me to be angry about it,” she continued.
One morning, Dagley told councilors, she observed six people run the stop sign at the intersection and has had to pull a woman away before getting hit.
She said councilors were receptive of the concerns that were brought up, and Lt. Jarrod Trombley from the Plattsburgh’s Police Department followed up with her a week later and again after that.
“I do believe this is a proactive approach from the city’s police department,” Dagley said. “I’ve been complaining about this to people in power for a long time, and nothing has been done. Now, it seems like there is actual movement.”
“It makes me happy that there might be a resolution,” she continued.
