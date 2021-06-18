Plucking their way out of the pandemic

CADYVILLE – If you've seen the posters, “Concert in Cadyville Park featuring Amanda Martin w/special guest Aaron Martin,” disregard “attendance limited to first 200 people.”
With most of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-related restrictions lifted Tuesday, all of Cadyville can show up without an issue 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cadyville Recreation Park located at 16 Amell Way. Rain date is Sunday.
“When I say that rain day, if it just looks like a shower is going to pass through, then we are still going to go on with it," Amanda said.
“If it looks like it's going to be a torrential downpour starting at 6 o'clock, then obviously we're going to push it to Sunday.”
ACOUSTIC TWOFER
Amanda will perform a solo acoustic set followed by a second acoustic set by Aaron, her brother.
“It will be a nice combination of shows because most of my show are songs that I've written, and a lot of people, unless they are followers of mine, have never heard them, whereas my brother's are all cover songs that people are familiar with and can sing along to,” she said.
“You kind of get the singer-songwriter performer, and then you get my brother, who does everything from alternative rock to country.
“He is kind of one of the bar guys that you can just say play this, and he can play it.”
The Town of Plattsburgh sponsors the free concert, but all donations are graciously accepted.
Food trucks, Buns on the Run and Mr. Ding-A-Ling, will be serving food fare starting at 5 p.m.
THE FAMILY TRADITION
The Saranac natives grew up in a musical household of five siblings with parents, Velma and the late Hugh “Hughie” Martin, of The Family Tradition band fame.
“I've always kept music,” Amanda said.
“It was my life before this. I never really stopped playing or anything. I just kind of pick and choose what dates that I play and when I play.”
In the Saranac Central school band, Amanda played saxophone, but she also played guitar, a secret held by her parents.
She got a scholarship to Belmont University, 2 miles from the world famous “Music Row” in Nashville.
Her sophomore year, she submitted a cassette tape for “Best of Belmont,” a school-wide music competition, which she won and got to share a stage with Vince Gill.
Afterward, rhinestone-and-diamond moments kept coming: development deal with RCA Records producer David Z, opener for Tanya Tucker at the original Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium, singer-songwriter publishing deal, songs penned with Larry Cordle, “Sometimes a Man Takes a Drink (And Sometimes a Drink Takes a Man),” and duet writing credit, “Nothing That I Wouldn't Do For You,” with Lee Greenwood of “God Bless the USA” fame.
“In the 16 years in Nashville, I guess you could say I paid my dues,” Amanda said.
“I played the bars and been the jukebox. At this point in my life, I'm past sitting in a bar and playing. I don't mind it every once in awhile, but I like to do concerts more.”
NEW NORMAL
When COVID shut down performing artists, Amanda joined her fellow musicians online and set up livestreams on Facebook and Instagram.
“During COVID what I would do is set up a show like on a Thursday night,” she said.
“At one point, I was doing them, I think, every Tuesday night. Every single week I would do that and do live shows over the internet. People could tune in from all over and watch me.”
For her, it went very well, and it was a good platform for the musicians, who had no other means of income.
In the corporate world, Amanda is a supervisor for a Manhattan-based home health aide company.
“There are virtual tip jars that you can put on there for people to tip the artists," she said.
"For some people that don't have a job like I do ' a regular day job' that are only gigging for a living that was the only money that they were receiving were the tips people were giving them through their online show.”
Amanda noticed an uptick in friends requests and increase in fans on her music page as people shared her shows.
“I still know artists that all of a sudden, you know, that now COVID is kind of starting to wind down, they are 'Heck no, I'm not going to stop doing this,''" she said.
"People have bought into it now and, people love to watch it online. If you can't make it to a show, you can watch it online. So, it kind of opened that platform up. It was just kind of by fluke because there was no other way to get music to the people.”
LOCKDOWN SONGS
Amanda is in the middle of completing a couple of lockdown songs.
“A lot of people chose this time as musicians to just kind of chill out," she said.
"Some people wrote their whole album. I took the time personally to really kind of center myself and refocus. I may be one of the only people that think that COVID, not COVID itself, but the fact that COVID made the world stop for a minute was good for people.”
Amanda said 10 other people may say she's absolutely nuts.
“But in my opinion, I remember some of the best days that I've lived being in COVID because you know for a moment your worries were gone because there was nothing you could do about it,” she said.
“All you had was the moment. There wasn't anything in the future because nobody knew what the future looked like, and the past didn't matter anymore because you know you were worried about COVID. And, it was such a big outbreak when it first came out. People were genuinely scared.”
