Plow driver: Be courteous

PLATTSBURGH — With the National Weather Service projecting eight to 12 inches of snowfall between Monday and Tuesday nights, local highway departments were gearing up for the winter storm this President's Day.
Plattsburgh Town Highway Superintendent Tim Dubrey called in some extra hands Monday to get the department's vehicles ready to hit the road that evening.
"We went in early," he said. "We made sure all of the trucks were loaded with salt and sand, and that they were all fueled up."
STORM WARNING
The northern New York winter storm warning was in effect from Monday at 7 p.m. to Tuesday at the same time.
The National Weather Service projected up to one foot of snow accumulation in northern New York and parts of central Vermont.
Impacted regions included the eastern and western areas of Clinton and Essex counties, as well as the northern and southern areas of Franklin County and the northern, southeastern and southwestern areas of St. Lawrence County.
Moderate to heavy snow, about one to two inches per hour, was expected from Monday evening through Tuesday morning, with less than one mile of visibility. Snowfall projected into Tuesday afternoon was expected to be light.
The National Weather Service warned that travel could be very difficult, especially during the Tuesday morning commute.
"Take the necessary steps to prepare now for heavy snow later tonight and Tuesday," the service advised Monday. "Please allow extra time if travel is required."
'USED TO IT'
Roger Perry, the Beekmantown Town highway superintendent, said his crew was also readying plows for service, but saw the anticipated precipitation as "just another storm."
Compared to the early February storm the North Country experienced about two weeks before, Perry thought this one would be about the same.
"The only thing is, it's going to be a quick mover," he said.
Dubrey felt similarly, saying he didn't expect the storm to be out of the ordinary and that his department was "used to it," but later adding, "when it comes down for an inch to two inches per hour — that makes it hard."
The highway superintendent said his drivers would be focusing on the less-traveled roads just as much as the main roads.
"Just to keep everything open," Dubrey said. "If you don't hit your side roads and you let them build up, then it's so hard to go in and plow them after."
FULL CREW
Dubrey said his department looked after 91.6 miles of roadway.
"If you break it down by lanes," he noted, "it's almost 200 miles."
The Plattsburgh Town department also cares for 14 miles of sidewalk.
"It will be a full crew out," Dubrey said. "There will be 14 of us."
Both superintendents said drivers would start their routes Monday evening with the overnight plows taking over at around 3 a.m.
Perry said his Beekmantown crew plowed more than 100 miles of roadway and was made up of eight drivers.
'BE COURTEOUS'
Asked what advice he would give drivers venturing out Tuesday, Perry said, "Don't crowd the plows."
"I can't stress that enough," he said, adding that drivers should keep seven to eight car lengths between their car and the snow plow ahead.
"At intersections, we have to turn around and go back down that road; a lot of people don't know that and pull up right behind us."
Dubrey advised drivers be patient and not pass the plows.
"Most plow trucks, to plow and to do it efficiently, run at 20 to 25 miles an hour. That's how our plows work," he said. "Let us open the roads.
"We'll get you home safely; we'll get you to work safely, but be courteous," he continued. "These guys are out there just making it safe for everyone."
