Plattsburghers face pandemic for Phish

HERSHEY, PA – Francesca Canepa was 1 when The Clifford Ball sealed Plattsburgh as a Phish legend.
Her parents, Alex and Lisa Canepa, didn't attend the legendary concert.
BECOMING A PHAN
“They were probably watching me and working,” she said.
“Both of my parents are huge music fans and love rock n' roll, but they did not attend that concert. I think it was was just by chance that they didn't get a chance to go.”
Her older brother, Allen, has been a Phish Phan for quite a few years.
“We both are Plattsburgh born and raised, so we grew up knowing about The Clifford Ball,” she said.
“We have many friends and family who attended. So we grew up hearing stories about the experience.”
50TH SHOW
Wednesday, Francesca, her boyfriend, Cody Rowbottom, and friends, Allison Golden and Gage Lamarche were in Hershey, Pa. For two Phish concerts at Hersheypark Stadium.
“I'm actually celebrating the 50th show that I've seen tonight,” Francesca said.
“We saw a show last night, and we're seeing a show tonight. We are then traveling tomorrow to follow them to Atlantic City, and we are seeing three shows over the weekend – Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
Francesca attended her first Phish concert in 2013, the summer she turned 18.
“Now that we're in the Phish community, we meet people on the road and tell them we're from Plattsburgh, they often know what we are talking about,” she said.
“Many went to The Clifford Ball and experienced it themselves.”
For her, the musical experience is a lot of fun and freeing.
“And sometimes, truly a spiritual moment,” she said.
“It's just a fantastic time. I've met so many amazing people and traveled across the whole East Coast to see their music.”
WALKING TALK
Besides Phish music, she admires the band's moral stance.
“They do a lot of great things for communities,” she said.
“They have a foundation called the WaterWheel, and they donate to a nonprofit for every single city they tour to. They try to do a lot for communities and also for their Phanbase, too.”
Phish's front man Trey Anastasio's Divided Sky Fund recently raised $155,106 toward a new substance use disorder treatment center, managed by Ascension Recovery Services in Ludlow, Vt.
PESKY PANDEMIC
Things are definitely a little different during this summer tour in the rise of COVID-19 variants.
“There's definitely a little shift in energy, but a lot of people are trying to socially distance,” Francesca said.
“Myself and my friends, we wore masks to the show last night. People, I think, are really trying to have a great time and enjoy getting to do these things again because in 2020 they had a tour scheduled that was canceled due to COVID.
“This was basically their rescheduled tour from that year. People are really excited.”
Phish released “Sigma Oasis,” its 15th studio album on the band's JEMP Records Label in April 2020.
PHAB PHOUR
“I turn 26 years old this summer,” Francesca said.
“We look at these trips as our vacations. How people typically take off a couple of weeks of the year to go travel and camp and stuff, we do that, but we also do it for the concerts, It brings us to some really interesting places. This is what we like to do with our free time and extra money.”
Cody celebrated his 50th show on Friday on the Atlantic City Beach.
“It's the four of us, and we have met up with some other friends of ours that we have made on the road over the years,” Francesca said.
“We have some friends from Maryland that are at this show, too. Sometimes, these are family reunions, but we often travel with friends of ours from our town. I sometimes do shows with my brother as well.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.