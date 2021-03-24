ORWELL, Vt. – A head-on crash here Tuesday between a Ford Mustang and a tractor-trailer rig sent two New York drivers to the hospital with injuries.
Vermont State Police said Keith Porter, 42, of Plattsburgh was traveling northbound on Route 22A in Orwell, Vt. at about 9:25 a.m. when his 2007 Mustang crossed the center line into the opposite lane and collided with a tractor-trailer going southbound.
Porter’s car spun off the road and came to a stop over a slight embankment, while the truck stopped on the south berm.
The 1998 International truck was driven by Jeffrey Leavitt, 46, of Willsboro, who had minor injuries. He was taken to UVM-Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, Vt. and treated and released.
Porter suffered severe internal injuries and was airlifted to UVM Medical Center in Burlington and listed in serious condition Wednesday. The helicopter from LifeNet Air out of Ticonderoga landed in a nearby field to pick Porter up.
The tractor-trailer was transporting hay bales for a local farm. The crash was just before the Shoreham, Vt. town line.
The Vermont State Police got assistance from the Addison County Sheriff’s Department, Middlebury Ambulance, Orwell and Shoreham fire companies, Orwell First Response, and Vermont Agency of Transportation.
Route 22A in Addison County was closed for two and a half hours while police investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.