Plattsburgh vaccine clinic draws bigger crowd, interest

PLATTSBURGH — A notably larger turnout in the second set of vaccine clinics at Stafford Middle School and the Plattsburgh Housing Authority’s Ted K Center Saturday signaled to organizers of a wider need for COVID-19 vaccinations in the community.
Organizers’ tentative total of vaccine doses and boosters administered between the Ted K. Center and Stafford Middle School numbered about 560, including 189 pediatric vaccines.
The New York State Health Department provided about double the amount of doses for Saturday’s clinics to meet higher demand after the first set of clinics administered more than 300 doses in November.
“The opening line is a fair bit longer today, and I think that’s great,” Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent Jay Lebrun said Saturday. “We weren’t sure what to expect, but, so far, demand has been up.”
Lebrun recognized students who received shots Saturday, saying immunization is the best method to ensure students stay out of quarantines.
“We commend the students and the families that have recognized that,” he said. “That’s a commitment to try to keep school open, and that’s one of our primary motivations here.”
Saturday’s clinics came as the omicron variant continues to spread, booster shots for teenagers ages 16 and 17 have been recommended by the CDC and a looming mask and vaccination mandate from the state is set to take effect today, potentially contributing to the larger turnout.
“What it tells me is that there is unmet demand in this community for vaccinations and access to vaccines,” Lebrun said of the turnout. “To the extent that the school district and the Housing Authority can help to bridge that gap, we’re excited to do it.”
Lebrun said multiple people who came to Saturday’s clinics mentioned difficulties in booking vaccine appointments through various providers. Hosting larger clinics, Lebrun said, has given people a more readily available option.
“The benefits of these mass vaccination sites are simply volume, the ability to deliver a large number of doses in fairly a short period of time,” Lebrun said.
Those same benefits were seen with the state-run mass vaccination site on the Plattsburgh International Airport’s campus that operated during the first half of the year, Lebrun said. If the heightened demand for vaccines persists, Lebrun said the region would gain from a return of a state site.
“While the school district and the Housing Authority are very happy to try to fill the breach, it’s clear based on the number of attendees so far that there is a fair bit of unmet demand in the community,” he said.
During a briefing last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nine expanded sites, including one in Clinton County, are slated to begin operating in the near future. The state will assist the Clinton County Health Department in operating the site at Clinton Community College.
“This is in coordination with the local public health departments. This is not us telling them they have to have this,” Hochul said of the new sites last Thursday. “These are areas we can bring more resources, and these are the places that we're doing it already. So these are bases we've identified places that had outreach. We know the vaccination rates are too low and they can continue to increase.”
