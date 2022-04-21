PLATTSBURGH — Blessing Of The Animals will be held at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, located at 127 Beekman St.
The event will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. on the front lawn of the church. All in the community are welcome to spread out on the front lawn.
Pets bring a special friendship, companionship, love, laughter and joy into human lives.
It will be a lively, fun event, with many dog friends, but also cats, guinea pigs, birds, hamsters, mice, ferrets, snakes, turtles.
Pets who cannot come are blessed by copies of photos or right from photo images on phones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.