Plattsburgh Town budget approved, below tax cap

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Town Board recently OK'd a $14.33 million spending plan for next year, which shaves more than $200,000 off the 2020 budget and falls below the state mandated tax cap.
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said, as usual, the municipality followed its zero-based budget methodology, but had to weigh the impacts of the novel coronavirus at every step.
"No one could ignore the impacts of COVID-19," he said, noting that the global health crisis was coupled with restrictions on nonessential travel across the northern border, which could make for a heavier hit to the region's sales tax figures.
"We have, right from the get-go, been monitoring those fiscal impacts and have worked really hard to recalibrate as necessary as we review information from the Office of the Comptroller, the Association of Towns and Clinton County as it relates to sales tax."
LOWERED TAX LEVY
The 2021 budget included a tax levy of $4.16 million, which was down $111,253 from the current year.
The New York State tax cap was set at nearly 2.4 percent.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the municipality could have upped its tax levy by more than $95,000 and still remained below that cap.
The levy included the town's highway fund, Water and Sewer Department and the base stormwater district, as well as its consolidated districts, including ambulance, lighting, sewer and water.
The 2021 budget lowered the town's highway budget appropriations down to $2.47 million and put its highway levy at $1.08 million. The highway tax rate would stay at about $0.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Appropriations to both the Consolidated Lighting District and the Consolidated Water District were to decrease, while appropriations to the Consolidated Ambulance and Sewer districts were pegged for increases.
PAUSED WAGES
Policies implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited conference travel and a hiring freeze, would continue in 2021.
Cashman said town employees also agreed to forego wage increases next year.
The supervisor's salary would stay at $73,000 and Town Board members would continue to earn $13,000.
UNANIMOUS SUPPORT
The budget received unanimous support from the Town Board, Cashman told the Press-Republican.
"We took a really conservative spending approach," he added. "The focus was on the financial health of the municipality and that was reflected in the final budget."
