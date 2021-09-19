Plattsburgh to hold gun buyback initiative

PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Attorney General’s Office, along with the Plattsburgh City Police Department, is hosting a gun buyback initiative at the Crete Memorial Civic Center Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Residents with firearms are able to turn guns in in exchange for pre-paid gift cards, a news release by the Attorney General’s Office said.
Prices for turning in firearms are:
• $250 for assault rifles
• $150 for handguns
• $75 for shotguns or rifles
• $25 for non-working or antique guns
The initiative is funded through criminal forfeiture funds seized from drug and gun traffickers, the Attorney General’s Office said.
”This is a positive program that continues to allow guns that are no longer wanted by an individual, to simply be turned in,” Lt. Jarrod Trombley of the Plattsburgh City Police Department said in a statement.
“Countless incidents of burglaries and similar crimes occur whereas 'forgotten' weapons are stolen and used for future crimes. Or perhaps a gun has been possessed generationally merely due to uncertainty as to what to do with it. This allows the opportunity to relinquish the firearm without question,” he continued.
The last buyback program in Plattsburgh, the Attorney General’s Office said, was in July 2019, when 116 firearms — six assault weapons, 52 handguns, 41 rifles and 17 non-working or antique guns — were turned in.
Residents will not have to present ID or registration for any weapons being retuned Sept. 28, the Attorney General’s Office said.
“This is an Amnesty program, and no questions are asked of the person dropping off the firearm,” the office said in its release.
Residents looking to participate in the initiative are being asked to bring the firearms they intend to return unloaded and placed in a plastic or paper bag or a box, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Residents are further asked to transport their firearms in the trunk of their vehicle.
Licensed gun dealers and active or retired law enforcement officers are not eligible for the buyback initiative, the release said.
