PLATTSBURGH – Great things!
That's SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi's short answer for a myriad of things bubbling in Cardinal country.
Nearly 5,000 students return to classes on Monday, indicative of the increase in college enrollment.
“We project our enrollments based on factors that are impinging the world with respect to what higher ed is facing,” Enyedi said.
“We established an enrollment target of 1,689 students for the fall. Those are new students. So those are both first time, any time, traditional first-year students and transfer students. We are sitting at 101% of that number. So, we actually exceeded our target for the fall semester.”
THIS WAY IS UP
As of this week, the college received 1,749 deposits, which is 104%, or 60 students more, than its goal.
This time last year, Plattsburgh State was at 1,630, or 119 fewer students.
Some of the deposited students may not attend, and additional students may still enroll.
“Our admissions group is working hard to make those phone calls to students,” Enyedi said.
“These are students who didn't simply say they were coming. They've already mailed in their deposits and they are ready to come to school here. We are following up saying, what additional information do you need? How can we help you transition to the campus? That's an everyday process.”
Ideally, the college would have no loss of any students.
“The word they use is melt,” he said.
“We will probably see some melt in that, but we're still seeing additional students provide deposits. That's a really good indication for enrollment health."
Geographically, students hail from 31 states and 36 countries.
The top four in representation after the United States are India, Japan, Canada and Ethiopia.
“We have a population of students that never left because of restrictions for overseas travel and those challenges to return home,” Enyedi said.
“In fact, at the barbecue we held on campus, our cookout, a large group of students attended who are essentially from India and they were said they didn't get to go home to see their families. But they're okay. They are happy to play some cornhole with the president.”
ENROLLMENT PITCH
As Candidate 6, in SUNY's hiring process for his slot, Enyedi campaigned on enrollment.
“I'm very passionate about the enrollment on the campus because I think a sustainable enrollment will drive success of the institution,” he said.
“And I think as the institution has great success in terms of being able to help students get their academic credentials and make their dreams come true that really does impact the community because I see us as a driver certainly of economic development, economic vitality for this community. That's the synergy I want to see established.”
What the president discovered in his research was that not all students made it to graduation.
“Not all students were as successful in their coursework as they would go from year one to two and year two to three,” he said.
“What I think with my experience coming from California (provost and vice president for academic affairs at Humboldt State University), there are proactive activities to actually enhance student success,” he said.
“So for me, enrollment is not just about the number of students coming here. In many ways, the most powerful thing that we can do is to help a student remain and move towards graduation because that's where, I say, the magic occurs in that student's life.”
BIPOC STUDENTS
Students get their degrees in hand, and they're ready to take on the world.
“I don't want students to coming here and after two or three semesters just saying this is not going to work for me or there are so many barriers to my success,” he said.
“For me, enrollment is about, in many ways, where the equity gaps are occurring, because we serve a proportion of students that represent as BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color.) Over 35% of our students are BIPOC students.
“I want to make sure that we don't have equity gaps that are existing and the only way you know that is you dig in and get your data. We're organizing the data and being able to say to anybody who needs to know: 'Here's what a student experiences from year one to year four. How do we get a graduation rate that is closer to 60% or 70 % versus only 40% after four years?'”
Top majors among declared students entering the 2021-2022 academic year include accounting, psychology, nursing, biomedical sciences, business administration and criminal justice.
“So I'm going to be really energetic and do a lot of running around,” Enyedi said.
“I think again I need to have both an inward perspective but also an outward perspective. I'm really excited about engaging with the alumni of Cardinals that are out there. I get to now travel and have opportunities to help them connect their passion to the campus work.
"For example, the Student Success Coach came as the result of an alumni's passion for DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and wanting to support the campus. For me, that's what it's all about.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.