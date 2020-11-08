Plattsburgh resident tests USPS

PLATTSBURGH – “Put $500 cash in an envelope, then mail it to yourself. If you don't have the guts to do it because you're afraid it's gonna get lost, Ya better vote in person come November.”
This “blue box challenge” posted on Facebook got Linda Harwood riled up.
“The more I thought about it, it bothered me,” the Plattsburgh resident said.
“So, I took two $100 bills, put them in a card in an envelope self-addressed to me. And, I had a friend video it as I put the money in and then walked over to the post office and dropped it into that blue box out front.”
The friend forgot to put the camera on video in front of the Plattsburgh Post Office located at 10 Miller St.
“So, all we had was a shot of me with the $200 and the envelope,” Harwood said.
“But when it came back to me, we videotaped me opening it. My $200, obviously, was in there. I was proud of our Post Office. And to top it all off, on the envelope was a stamp that said 'Letter arrived in Albany, NY unsealed.'”
When she lifted her mask to lick the envelope, she didn't get it wet enough to stick.
“So, the Postal Service put that stamp on it plus a big piece of Scotch tape on the back,” Harwood said.
“Then, it was sent back to me. It just proves to you that there's nothing wrong with our postal system. Not only did the letter make the circuit, but nobody looked into that envelope or took $200 out of it or anything.”
Harwood actually interacted with the Facebook poster.
“He thought no one would do it because everyone is worried about our postal system failing,” she said.
“When I did it, I messaged him back and said okay, give me $500 and I will put it in an envelope. He said, “No, no. You have to put the money in.' I said that's not what it says. It didn't say it has to be mine. So, we laughed about it. We ended up on a decently happy note.”
Harwood mailed the card about a month ago.
“All of our mail out of here goes out of here every night to Albany,” she said.
“And then it's sorted and sent on its way. It used to be only on the weekends they did that.
A few years back, it started that every day's mail goes down to Albany.”
Harwood got the letter back approximately two weeks later.
“I'm trying to make this a positive thing,” she said.
“I wanted to say a lot more about our dedicated postal workers who are proud of their jobs. Not only did they send it back to me, but someone took the time to secure the envelope. This is how dedicated they are.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
