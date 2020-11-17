Plattsburgh resident arrested for possession of child pornography, City Police say

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police arrested Dylan Lefebvre-Ruesch, 25, of Plattsburgh on Nov. 12 for possession of a sexual performance by a child and failing to register as a sex offender, both felonies, City Police say.
The arrest stems from an investigation that originated in February 2020 in which City Detectives were contacted by authorities in Dallas, Texas, about an investigation involving a 12-year-old victim who had allegedly been solicited online by someone who was believed to be from the Plattsburgh area, a press release said.
Through an extensive investigation, City Police detectives were able to identify Lefebvre-Ruesch as the suspect, according to the release.
Subsequent search warrants executed on his Champlain Street residence yielded computer equipment and other electronic devices, allegedly containing at least a dozen pornographic images of children, the release said.
Through the investigation, it was also learned that Lefebvre-Ruesch had been previously classified by New York State as a level 1 Sex Offender and had failed to return an annual verification to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Lefebvre-Ruesch was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Plattsburgh City Court on Nov. 25.
