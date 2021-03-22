Plattsburgh Public Library resumes in-person browsing

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library resumed in-person browsing after months of using a pick-up service due to the pandemic.
Plexiglass has been put up to surround checkout counters, masks are required to enter the building, all returned items are quarantined for four days before being put back out, and up to 15 people are allowed to come in to browse, Plattsburgh Public Library Director Anne de la Chapelle said.
The library has had a reopening plan since the beginning of the pandemic, and it’s comfortable sticking with it as it has monitored case numbers in the city and has looked at what other libraries and the city has been doing lately, de la Chapelle said.
“So we’ve been very cautious. I know there were, at times, people that were critical that wanted us to be fully open just like the old days, but we just can’t do that,” de la Chapelle said.
“While we have good ventilation, we don’t have a state-of-the-art HVAC system. So I think we’ve managed well within our constraints here in the building.”
Computers, as well as the bathrooms, are closed to the public, while the childrens’ room is open by appointment, de la Chapelle said.
The library is currently looking for ways to safely allow people to use its computers again. The challenge is that they are in a smaller room and windows can’t be opened, she said.
The library is considering allowing two people at a time to use the computers with cleaning protocols in place. It’s also considering adding an air purifier before allowing computer use again as an extra precaution.
Until then, people can still email the library with any documents they needed printed and pick them up later.
Before the pandemic, about 25 different groups held meetings in the library on a regular basis, but it doesn’t have a timetable yet for when that might resume, de la Chapelle said.
“We’ve been following pretty stringent protocols in terms of safety,” de la Chapelle said. “A lot of people are still enjoying just putting their orders in either by email, calling us or just through the catalog online.”
Although the library doesn’t have events planned like normal in the near future, it will be participating in Library Giving Day on April 7.
“It’s just a national day where people recognize and donate to their local libraries. I think it’s a nice way to keep people thinking about the library, even if they haven’t wanted to venture out in the last year,” de la Chapelle said.
