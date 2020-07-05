Plattsburgh Public Library offers pickup service
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Public Library started a pickup service July 1, again allowing access to its materials.
The City of Plattsburgh-based library says patrons could visit its online catalog and make selections at: www.plattsburghlib.org.
Request can be made by calling the library at 518-563-0921 or emailing pplinfo@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
"We will contact you once the materials are ready to arrange a pickup time," a library release says. "Items will be available in the vestibule of the library on Oak Street.
"Be sure to wear a mask and limit occupancy in the vestibule to one individual at a time."
Books would be quarantined for at least 72 hours per guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Library Association.
Pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"Safety is our number one concern," the release says. "While our reopening may be slow, we are following best practices from libraries across the state."
