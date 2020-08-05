Plattsburgh Public Library drops overdue fines

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library is now fine free.
Its Board of Trustees made the determination late last month to stop charging library card holders for late book returns.
Director Anne de la Chappelle told the Press-Republican that, in the past, some community members had chosen not to check out materials for fear of such fines.
"The board voted unanimously; they were really in favor of doing this," de la Chappelle told the Press-Republican. "It's really about making everything free and equitable for our users."
KIDS FINE FREE
In 2018, the library, which sits on Oak Street in the City of Plattsburgh, dropped fines on its children's books materials.
When asked if the Plattsburgh Public Library thought the change offered less incentive to return borrowed books, the director said, "I don't think so."
"Most of the literature indicates that people have their set patterns," she continued. "One of the things with the kids books was that a five-year-old has no way to get a book back without their parents.
"We want these little kids to not worry about the fines, to feel like they can come in and borrow things. If they're a couple days late, it's certainly not their fault."
The director said children's department circulation jumped up 30 percent in 2019, an increase she credited to the lifted fees and her staff there.
DROPPING BARRIER, UPPING ACCESS
The decision to abolish late fines for all users went into effect Tuesday, June 28.
In a recent release, the library noted those charges as a possible barrier to services.
"The Plattsburgh Public Library believes in free and equal access for all," it says. "Too often fines are levied against the most vulnerable families and individuals who can least afford them.
"Seniors on fixed incomes, young families trying to home-school their children and the unemployed who may need to borrow civil service guides or GRE (Graduate Record Examination) study guides," the release continues.
"We will all benefit from a curious and engaged community, especially in these times of misinformation and job insecurity."
FEES STILL EXIST
While fines had been lifted, de la Chappelle said fees would still exist.
"Those are if you lose a book or bring it back damaged," the director explained. "We charge a flat fee depending on the type of material that it is.
"If a book is overdue for 30 days, the system will automatically declare it lost and send an invoice, but when the person returns the book, there won't be any fines attached to it," she added.
"It gives people somewhat of a window — you can't forget forever."
According to the library website, patron accounts "will be blocked if they have...a lost book on their account."
BUDGET IMPACTS
In its release, Plattsburgh-based library says 2019 book fines for late returns had amounted to $7,980, representing less than 1 percent of its budget.
The Plattsburgh Public Library serves the entire Clinton-Essex-Franklin area, yet is chartered to serve only the City of Plattsburgh residents, the release says, adding that city taxpayers fund 83 percent of the library, while the state provides an annual $90,000 to support access to residents of the tri-county area.
"This model is unsustainable," the release says. "Just as we have done with fines, we will continue to research ways to make access and support more equitable.
"If you don’t live in the city and value access to the city library, please consider a donation to the library so that we can continue to provide equitable access to all."
GETTING BOOKS TODAY
While still closed to the public, the Plattsburgh Public Library recently extended pick-up hours to Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Users can visit the library catalog to request items online at: www.plattsburghlib.org. When ready, materials are made available in the library's vestibule on Oak Street.
Books can be returned at the drop-off box by the library's front entrance. Starting Friday, Aug. 7, the streetside drop-off box will accept returns, as well.
The library director said, as a public safety precaution, all materials are quarantined for four days once returned.
