Plattsburgh Public Library drops overdue fines

MCKENZIE DELISLE/P-R PHOTOJacob Salka returns borrowed books to the Plattsburgh Public Library on Tuesday afternoon. Salka said the books were checked out for his kids. While not yet reopened to the public, library card holders can request rentals via the library’s online book catalog, to be bagged and placed for pickup within the library’s entryway vestibule. Curbside pickup is also available upon request.