Plattsburgh Pride Parade marks five years

PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance’s fifth year of celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride will look a bit different this weekend.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have planned a “rolling pride” car parade from the Durkee Street parking lot in downtown Plattsburgh to the U.S. Oval, where several speakers and a socially-distant drag show will take place.
“I said a year ago, I wanted to make our fifth anniversary celebration something special and different, and I guess we got our wish,” alliance Executive Director Kelly Metzgar said with a laugh. “It’s not like we hoped it to be, but it is what it is.”
Early in the year, the alliance had decided on Oct. 3 as the date for the usual pride march and event at Trinity Park.
After the onset of the pandemic, while most events were being canceled, organizers chose to keep planning for their original date, and to adjust as needed to whatever situation the region found itself in in the fall.
Then, over the summer, Metzgar saw the communities of Keene and Keene Valley put on a car parade pride event and “They did such a good job, I thought, ‘Why can’t we do this in Plattsburgh?'"
THE EVENT
The normal event has generally drawn 400 to 500 people for at least some of the celebration, according to Metzgar, but it’s harder to predict what kind of participation that this new iteration will receive.
“I’m hoping (for a good turnout),” Metzgar said. “It’s never been done before.”
The day will begin with participants arriving at the Durkee Street parking lot at noon.
The alliance is asking everyone who can to decorate their cars before getting to the lot to give any out-of-town drivers space in the lot to decorate.
All participants will receive the driving route to the oval, Metzgar said, which has been planned out in coordination with Plattsburgh City Police. The parade will follow all traffic laws, stopping at any stop signs or red lights.
Masks and social distancing will be required when at the Durkee Street lot, as well as when parked at the Oval.
Cars will be parked 10 feet apart once at the Oval, according to Metzgar, and attendees will be required to stay next to their vehicles with masks on during the speeches and drag show.
“If we’re going to put on an event, we’re going to make sure it’s safe,” Metzgar said. “That’s the number-one concern, that people are safe and aren’t going to get sick.”
She added that she wanted to thank the Clinton County Health Department, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read and Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter and Officer Brad Miller for all of their help and cooperation in planning this event.
U.S. OVAL
The car parade will leave the lot around 1 p.m., following the planned route to the Oval.
Once there, volunteers will help park the cars at a distance.
Local leaders including Read, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman and current city mayoral candidates Chris Rosenquest and Scott Beebie have all been invited to speak at the event, Metzgar said, though she was unsure of the exact lineup that would be there Saturday.
The drag show following the speakers will be similar to years past, according to Metzgar, barring the fact that the performers will be at a distance, masked and won’t be accepting in-person tips.
While it certainly isn’t what Metzgar and the Alliance expected out of their fifth year celebrating pride, Metzgar is excited for the chance to provide Plattsburgh’s LGBTQIA+ community a chance for some happiness in a year that has been lacking it.
“I’m very happy,” Metzgar said. “It was really frustrating and depressing to think we were going to have to cancel our fifth year event; there’s going to be glitches, but at least we’re trying to do something.”
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
