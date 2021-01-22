PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Police Department is investigating suspected counterfeit pain medications being presented as oxycodone in illegal drug sales.
According to a news release from the North Country Crime Analysis Center, three severe overdoses were reported on the night of Jan. 21.
One person died and two others had to receive five and eight doses of Narcan, the medication used by first responders to block the effects opioids, respectively, to be resuscitated and received further treatment, the release said.
Police believe that the drug being sold is in actuality compressed fentanyl, an opioid that is often 100 times more potent than morphine, the release said.
The release also noted similar cases of counterfeit medication in Washington state last year in May and Minnesota last August.
The unique danger of fentanyl, Richelle Gregory, Clinton County Mental Health and Addictions’ director of community services, said is how quick the effects can be felt by users.
“You get that euphoria, that great high that you would get with other [drugs], but the problem is it’s so potent people don’t understand that even small doses lead to overdoses,” Gregory said.
Plattsburgh Police Capt. Brad Kiroy advised the public to ensure they are taking medication prescribed to them by physicians only and to avoid any illegal drug sales, especially ones by sellers who claim to be offering pain medication.
Gregory also recommended to the public to have Narcan on hand, which is distributed locally by Alliance for Positive Health and other local substance abuse providers for no charge.
Alliance for Positive Health also offers free Narcan training.
For more information, visit www.allianceforpositivehealth.org.
