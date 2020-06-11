PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Police Department announced a new Use of Force policy on Thursday in response to the nation's recent and historic cases of police brutality against people of color.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said the policy was last updated in 2007.
"That revision probably more aptly reflected the norms of the previous century than the current century," he said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
"A lot has changed since then."
'FOR TOO LONG'
The country and the world erupted following the recent death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, Minn. who died when a police officer cuffed his hands behind his back and knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for nearly 9 minutes.
Mayor Read said violence, such as that against Floyd, had "gone on for too long" and thought the country had become more aware of these cases due to technological advancements, like cellphones.
"We've probably been enduring this far longer than any of us would like to admit," he said.
Protests had popped up in cities across North America and other continents. Some had become violent at the hands of activists and/or law enforcement.
KNELT WITH THEM
When news and video footage of Floyd's death was circulated, Read said, "it was so troubling that the chief and I almost immediately started talking about responses."
And when he and Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter found out the Lake City was to host a protest, the mayor said, "we welcomed it."
"We facilitated it," Read said. "The chief and I marked the lawn with them; we both knelt with them for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
"We took a very different approach than some other cities. We took an approach of accommodation and keeping people safe rather than antagonizing or confronting them."
POLICY CHANGES
The mayor said the chief had "scoured" policies across the country and had come up with, what Read had thought to be, "one of the best Use of Force policies in the country right now."
When asked what was different in the newly adopted policing protocols, Chief Ritter said, "a lot of the things that weren't in our policy that are in our policy now, are things that you'd normally expect.
"Having it written out and spelled out, is what you see in major cities. That was the approach that I took was solidifying things, such as the duty to intervene," he continued.
"(That) would have specifically addressed the George Floyd case."
Ironically, he added, the Minneapolis Police Department had a "duty to intervene" section within its Use of Force policy.
"So it is not a magic spell," he said, "but it specifically articulates to the public, to the citizens, what our commitment is."
The updated policy also banned choke-holds and put a greater emphasis on de-escalation practices.
DEFUNDING, ABOLISHING POLICE?
Following the death of George Floyd, many across the country have called for decreased funding to or the abolishment of the police force.
When asked his thoughts on this debate, Chief Ritter said his answer would mirror the answer of the Minneapolis Police Chief.
"My oath that I swore is to protect the citizens of the City of Plattsburgh and anyone that comes into the City of Plattsburgh — we don't discriminate," Ritter said.
"I'm going to continue to keep that oath until told otherwise. That's all that I can do."
The mayor said he was proud of the Plattsburgh City Police Department and its efforts to maintain a low crime rate.
"I cannot imagine a city functioning without a police force," Read said, noting possible efforts towards more community policing in the City of Plattsburgh.
"It doesn't mean we can't re-prioritize these funds that we allocate to keep us safe, but I don't think we can defund public safety."
VIEW IT ONLINE
The updated policy could be found on the Plattsburgh City Police Department website at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/629/Use-Of-Force-Policy.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.