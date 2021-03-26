PLATTSBURGH — Firefighters were able to make quick work of a structure fire at an Irish Settlement Road home Thursday evening, resulting in minimal damage.
The South Plattsburgh Fire Department arrived at 38 Irish Settlement Rd. after a 6:12 p.m. alarm. Fire was burning in the back of the single-wide mobile home and making its way up the wall.
The home’s skirting had already melted, Assistant Fire Chief Eric Day said.
Debris, such as tires, was also on fire, he said. The fire was able to be controlled somewhat by police officers with a fire extinguisher, Day said.
Firefighters were then able to douse the structure fire with a handline and continued to extinguish a fire in the wooded area behind the home.
No one was hurt, Day said.
“We made short order of the fire on the building, and then we fought the fire in the wooded area,” Day said
It took about 20 minutes for the fire departments to extinguish the flames, Day said.
The fire is believed to have started in the back of the home after residents burned cardboard, Day said. The burning was left unattended, which allowed the fire to spread to the wooded area in the back and eventually to the home, Day said.
There was minimal damage to the home from the fire, which affected some insulation and the skirting, but Day said it was still livable.
The City of Plattsburgh Fire Department was called for mutual aid. The South Plattsburgh Fire Department was back in service at 7 p.m.
