LEWIS — A Plattsburgh man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the Adirondack Northway Sunday afternoon.
State Police said that at about 3:30 p.m., John R. Callaway, 37, of Plattsburgh, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-87 when he went off the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle.
He struck a metal post on the guiderail and came to rest on the grass on the east side of the roadway, police said. The motorcycle came to rest on the east shoulder of the road.
Callaway was flown by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. with serious injuries to his pelvis and leg, police said.
The accident was still being investigated Monday, police said.
