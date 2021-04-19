PLATTSBURGH — Those who knew Kainan J. Provost of Plattsburgh described him as a kind young man who touched the hearts of the people he met.
In a Facebook post Monday, The Mariner Bar & Grill, a restaurant in Peru, paid tribute to him as a work family member and friend.
"Your life cut short will always be a reminder that we’re not promised forever and to appreciate the time we have," the post reads. "A smart, charismatic, funny and feisty soul, you will be sorely missed!"
FATAL CAR CRASH
State Police said Provost, 24, was driving a 2011 Honda Accord on State Route 9 at around 11:37 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle ran off the road, striking guide rails and a New York State Electric and Gas utility pole.
The South Plattsburgh Vol. Fire Department and University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital EMTs responded to the crash, which occurred near Bluff Point Drive in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Police said Provost was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy at CVPH was scheduled for Monday.
State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said no further information on the cause of the crash, which remained under investigation, was available.
KINDNESS, HUMANITY
According to Provost's Instagram account, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had a dog named Finn.
He graduated from Peru High School where, according to Press-Republican records, he was a member of the soccer and track and field teams.
Many people commented on The Mariner's post, sharing their experiences as his customers.
"We enjoyed our conversations with Kainan," Bob Richter wrote. "Such a nice young man and our thoughts are with his loved ones."
Meagan Strack described Provost as a busy bee.
"But each table he approached — he slowed down, asked people how they were and made time for conversation.
"He is a stellar example of kindness and humanity."
