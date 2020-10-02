PLATTSBURGH — A quiet hangout in the park with a friend unexpectedly turned violent for one Plattsburgh man last week.
“I’ve come in contact with racists here before, where I’ve been stereotyped or they thought I was stealing or something of that sort, but I’ve never been violently attacked due to race,” Tyshaun Jackson, a Black Plattsburgh resident, said.
Jackson, 26, was sitting on a bench with a friend in Trinity Park near City Hall Place just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 when he was approached by a couple individuals, he said.
They were “giving him a hard time” when one of them pulled a knife on him, put it to his throat and told him they would slit his throat, according to Jackson.
“There’s not much you can do when you’re in that situation; I tried to reason with him, but he wasn’t having it,” Jackson said. “He called me a n----r and said that he was Aryan nation, and that he ran the streets.”
When the man noticed the many people at the nearby restaurants, he put the knife away, according to Jackson, then started “wailing” on him, before eventually leaving the scene.
“He punched me in the face, my glasses flew off and he started hitting me some more and kicking me,” he said.
Bystanders saw and didn’t do anything for some time, Jackson said, before some eventually did get police on the scene.
City Police responded at approximately 9:45 p.m., a police press release said Thursday, where it was reported to them that an unknown male had assaulted Jackson and his friend and fled the area on foot.
Following an investigation and corroboration with witnesses, the city release said, City Police identified the suspect as Joseph M. Barchard, 37, of Plattsburgh.
Barchard was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, second-degree menacing as a hate crime and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.
He was expected to be arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court Thursday afternoon. Details on his next court appearance were unavailable at press time.
Local Black Lives Matter leader David Yocum said that he and others will make sure that this case sees justice, planning to have a Justice for Tyshaun protest this weekend, as well as possibly holding protests any day that Barchand has future court appearances.
“This is something that a young man like him shouldn’t have to put up with,” Yocum said.
Jackson, who moved to Plattsburgh from Saranac Lake last year, said that, “It’s going to take some time,” for him to feel safe in the area again.
“I didn’t have faith in the police at first; I thought that they were going to just throw this under the rug, but they didn’t,” Jackson said. “They basically changed my opinion of them.”
