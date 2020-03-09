Plattsburgh man charged in alleged stabbing

PLATTSBURGH — Police have charged a Plattsburgh man with multiple felonies in connection with what they say was a domestic dispute that involved a stabbing Sunday morning.
Donald P. Houghtaling, 35, faces one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of aggravated criminal contempt, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
He has also been charged with three misdemeanors: third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
DOMESTIC DISPUTE
Ritter said City Police responded to 100 Cornelia St., where Houghtaling resides, at around 6:43 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fight between two males, one of whom was chasing after the other with a knife.
Officers arrived to find multiple victims of varying offenses and discovered the incident was a domestic dispute between Houghtaling and a female victim who had an order of protection against him, the chief continued.
The male Houghtaling reportedly stabbed suffered multiple life-threatening wounds and Plattsburgh City Fire EMS transported him to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Ritter said he was later taken to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. He has since been discharged from the Burlington hospital.
One of the male's wounds was in the arm and another was in the head area, the chief said.
MORE CHARGES COMING
Ritter said additional charges related to the incident will be brought against Houghtaling, adding that at least four people were involved as victims and the investigation is ongoing.
"We’re presenting the charges that are the most serious at this time to hopefully get some consideration for bail or some other means," he said Monday morning.
Plattsburgh City Court Judge Mark Rogers remanded Houghtaling to Clinton County Jail without bail, according to City Court.
He is scheduled to reappear in court 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19.
PRIOR CONVICTION
In March 2019, State Police charged Houghtaling with second-degree assault, aggravated family offense, two counts of third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly attacking three people at a Peaceful Way home in the Town of Plattsburgh, the Press-Republican reported then.
According to Plattsburgh Town Court, he pleaded guilty to the third-degree assault charges in satisfaction of all counts in May.
He was ordered to pay fines and surcharges and serve a three-year term of probation.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.