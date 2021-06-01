PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was recently arrested on weapon possession charges.
On May 18, Plattsburgh City Police responded to Hope Drive for a report of a male brandishing a handgun, police said in a press release.
Police said the caller provided a brief description of the male in question and a possible associated vehicle.
Officers identified the suspect as Devante M. Robinson, 23, who allegedly had on his person "a loaded 9mm handgun with the serial numbers apparently ground off."
Police said Robinson was taken into custody without incident and brought to the City Police station.
He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Police said the misdemeanor charge was for possessing the gun unlawfully and the felony was for possessing a defaced firearm.
Robinson was arraigned virtually on behalf of Plattsburgh City Court and released on his own recognizance.
He is due back in City Court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29.
