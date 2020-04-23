PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arraigned on numerous sex-related crimes after violating a stay-away order of protection April 20, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a Ball Street residence in the Town of Plattsburgh just after 12:30 p.m. that day, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and an investigation revealed that Kelvin A. Nolan Jr., 31, shoved a 16-year-old victim, violating a ‘stay-away’ order of protection
For this, Nolan was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, as well as second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.
In addition, he was arraigned on charges stemming from incidents reported on March 12 and Nov. 22, 2019, respectively, according to Fleishman.
In November, it was reported that Nolan had engaged in sexual relations with a 16-year-old victim and was charged with third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sex act and use of a child in a sexual performance, all felonies, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.
In March, it was again reported that Nolan was engaging in sexual relations with a 16-year-old victim, Fleishman said, and he was charged with additional third-degree criminal sex and endangering the welfare of a child counts.
He was remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond for all three cases, according to Fleishman.
He remained there as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
