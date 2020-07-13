PLATTSBURGH — State Police have arrested a man after he struck a man with his vehicle in a “racially motivated” incident, they say.
Troopers arrested Robert R. Kennedy III, 37, of Plattsburgh, on July 10 in relation to the July 5 incident, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Kennedy struck a man with his car in the area of Brown Road in the town of Plattsburgh, according to Fleishman.
CHILDREN IN VEHICLE
There were two children in the vehicle that Kennedy was driving, Fleishman said, and the male struck by the vehicle sustained injuries to “his lower extremities” before being brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital to be treated.
Kennedy was charged with one count of second-degree assault as a hate crime, a felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned by the Plattsburgh City Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear in the Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
The investigation into the alleged assault is still pending, Fleishman said.
