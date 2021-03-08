PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh home nearly burned down but was saved by the homeowner Sunday night.
The Beekmantown Fire Department reached 116 W. Hill Rd. within five minutes after a chimney fire was reported at the residence at 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, Fire Chief Darryl Menard said.
Before the fire department got there, the homeowner was able to keep the fire contained to the attic with a dry chemical extinguisher, Menard said.
“It probably saved his house,” Menard said.
By the time the Beekmantown Fire Department got to the West Hill Road residence, there was still some fire in the attic’s rafters. Firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly, Menard said.
District 3 and Cumberland Head fire departments helped Beekmantown with the fire.
It took about an hour for the fire departments to extinguish the fire and clean the debris, Menard said.
Although there is some damage to the home, Menard said it’s still livable.
“Pretty lucky all around,” he said.
