PLATTSBURGH -- Plattsburgh High School will shift to remote learning effective immediately and running through the Thanksgiving break.
In a press release detailing the shift, Plattsburgh High School co-principals Jamie Maggy and Jim Manchester announced that the Clinton County Health Department notified the district Friday night that a student at Plattsburgh High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
This student last attended school in-person on Nov. 6.
"Subsequently last evening, our district provided a significant amount of data which the health department will use in their contract tracing processes, which they anticipate will take several day," the release said.
CONTRACT TRACING
A number of PHS faculty and students who may have had contact with the infected student on Nov. 6 will be directed by the Clinton County Health Department to quarantine, effective immediately.
Contact tracing notifications will likely come via the State's virtual contact tracing center, and this outreach is expected to occur sometime tomorrow.
Families are asked not to contact the state tracing office as that may delay contract tracing efforts. The state will directly contact any individuals who will need to quarantine.
"Fortunately," the release explained, "the 14-day quarantine period begins on the date of last possible exposure, which means that today is already day 8, and that the required quarantine period will end on Friday, November 20th."
REMOTE LEARNING
Given the number of faculty and students at Plattsburgh High School who may be made to quarantine, that building (and only that building) will convert to the remote mode of instruction, effective immediately, and extending through the Thanksgiving break.
Plattsburgh High will follow a remote schedule every day this upcoming week, and on Monday, Nov. 23, the lone day of instruction during the Thanksgiving week.
"Students and staff in the district have adhered to the strict distancing, hygiene, and masking protocols outlined in our reopening plan," the release noted. "and we therefore are hopeful and confident that there has been no spread through the school setting. But, as with all else surrounding this pandemic, we will join the Clinton County Health Department in practicing extreme caution and prudence."
LEARNING SCHEDULE
Students and parents will soon receive an email from Plattsburgh High School which reviews the schedule for the fully-remote mode of instructional delivery.
For fully-remote learning, live instruction is offered every day to students, using a schedule of periods 1-5 on the first day, periods 6-10 on the second day, and so on.
"We recognize that this shift to remote instruction at Plattsburgh High School is inconvenient, but it is necessary to best protect students, staff, families, and our community," the release said. "A decision about the mode of instructional delivery which will be employed following the Thanksgiving break has not yet been made, and will be based upon local infection rates in the coming days."
"Thank you for your patience and cooperation, and for your continued dedication to best hygiene practices."
