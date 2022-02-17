CUMBERLAND HEAD – The high winds that forced the temporary closure of the Plattsburgh-Grand Isle, Vt. ferry have subsided and the ferry reopened at 9:45 a.m. today.
The popular ferry crossing closed yesterday afternoon after 50 mile-an-hour winds blew the boat off course and wind-blown ice clogged the channel between Cumberland Head and Grand Isle.
“The Grand Isle, Vt.-Plattsburgh, NY crossing is reopening with two boat service at 9:45 a.m.,” Lake Champlain Transportation Company said in an announcement this morning. “The Charlotte, Vt.-Essex, NY crossing (is) running as scheduled.”
The Grand Isle ferry is used by many commuters to go between Plattsburgh and Burlington, and normally runs 24 hours a day.
The alternative during the closure was to use the Rouses Point-Alburgh, Vt. bridge about a half hour’s drive north of Plattsburgh, then drive an hour south to Burlington.
The National Weather Service said wind gusts Thursday would drop to 34 mph from a high of 47 mph overnight Wednesday.
